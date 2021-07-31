Elon Musk slams Apple's app store fees, terms it 'global tax on the Internet'

Tesla CEO Elon Musk slammed the app fees charges by Apple stores and termed them as a “global tax on the internet”.
This issue was raised first by Epic Games, makers of 'Fortnite' which had sued Apple alleging that the iPhone maker had abused its power over developers by forcing them to use Apple in-app payment technology, which charges commissions of 15 percent to 30 percent.
"Apple app store fees are a de facto global tax on the Internet. Epic is right," Musk said in a tweet.
Fortnite developer Epic Games has renewed its fight against the app store restrictions, filing a new complaint against Google in its anti-trust lawsuit. The company last year sued Google over the removal of Fortnite game from Play Store, IANS said.
The new complaint "adds mostly redacted details about Google's alleged monopolistic behavior on Android, including banning Epic's game Fortnite from the Google Play Store last year", reports The Verge. Google has denied the claims made by Epic Games.
"While Fortnite remains available on Android, we can no longer make it available on Play because it violates our policies. We will continue to defend ourselves against these meritless claims," a Google spokesperson was quoted as saying in the report on Thursday.
Epic plans to launch Fortnite on the Samsung Galaxy Store.
