Elon Musk slams Apple's app store fees, terms it 'global tax on the Internet'

Tesla CEO Elon Musk slammed the app fees charges by Apple stores and termed them as a “global tax on the internet”.

This issue was raised first by Epic Games, makers of 'Fortnite' which had sued Apple alleging that the iPhone maker had abused its power over developers by forcing them to use Apple in-app payment technology, which charges commissions of 15 percent to 30 percent.

"Apple app store fees are a de facto global tax on the Internet. Epic is right," Musk said in a tweet.