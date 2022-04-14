Elon Musk offers to buy Twitter for about USD 41 billion days after rejecting seat on social media company's board

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk on Thursday offered to buy Twitter for $54.20 per share in cash just days after rejecting seat on social media company's board, according to news agency Reuters.

The world’s richest man will pay $54.20 per share in cash, representing a 54% premium over the January 28. closing price and a value of about $43 billion. The social media company’s shares soared 18%.

Recently, the billionaire bizman decided not to join Twitter Inc.’s board of directors, Chief Executive Parag Agrawal said, a dramatic reversal that cast new uncertainty over the relationship between the social-media platform and its largest shareholder.

Yesterday, a Twitter investor sued Musk for failing to disclose his stake in the micro-blogging platform as sought by the US laws.

The lawsuit has been filed in Manhattan federal court by Marc Bain Rasella on behalf of "all investors who sold or otherwise disposed of Twitter, Inc. securities between March 24, 2022 and April 1, 2022, inclusive," reports TechCrunch.

According to the lawsuit, Musk began acquiring Twitter shares in January and by March 14, had acquired over 5 per cent ownership in Twitter.

