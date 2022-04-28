Elon Musk now wants to buy Coca Cola and put cocaine back into it

After buying Twitter and creating a frenzy not only on social media but also among Tesla investors, Tesla CEO Elon Musk now triggers a controversy with his remark that he wants to buy Coca Cola. Why? Just to put the cocaine back in it.

Musk's reference to cocaine in Coca Cola has a ring of truth to it. Coca Cola was invented in 1885 by John Pemberton, a pharmacist from Atlanta, Georgia, who made the original formula in his backyard. Pemberton’s recipe contained cocaine in the form of an extract of the coca leaf, which inspired the “Coca” part of the beverage’s name. The “Cola” comes from the kola nut (which contains caffeine, another stimulant).

When Coca-Cola was invented, cocaine was legal and a common ingredient in medicines. People thought it was safe to use in small amounts.

To Musk's desire to buy Coca Cola, Bloomberg remarked: "But the soft drinks’ company makes Twitter look like small-fry, with its market cap of $284 billion. Musk’s own fortune currently stands at $253 billion — way ahead of his nearest rival Jeff Bezos, who’s currently worth $162 billion".

It looks like the eccentric Musk is on a 'shopping spree' of companies. He also wants to fix all the ice cream machines at McDonalds. To do that, he wants to buy that firm. But somewhere realty caught up and Musk admitted on Twitter to his followers: Listen, I can't do miracles ok

Published on: Thursday, April 28, 2022, 09:26 AM IST