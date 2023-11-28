Elon Musk Expresses Support For Israel, Vows To Wear Symbolic Dog Tag Gifted By Israeli Parent Until Hostages Are Released

Business Tycoon Elon Musk Visit Israeli Towns | Twitter

Business tycoon and CEO of Tesla, Elon Musk, currently on his visit to Israel expressed his support with Israel amid the ongoing conflict involving Hamas. During his current visit to Israel, Musk was presented with a symbolic dog tag by a parent of a hostage, claiming their child was being held by pro-Palestinian militants.

During the meeting between President Isaac Herzog, Elon Musk, and the families of hostages, Rachel showed Elon a distressing video of her son Hersh, severely injured during an abduction by Hamas. Malki, the father of another hostage named Omer, presented Elon with a dog-tag engraved with the message "Our hearts are hostage in Gaza."

In a meeting President @Isaac_Herzog held with @ElonMusk & families of hostages, Rachel showed Elon a video of her son Hersh, badly injured, being abducted by Hamas. Malki, father of another hostage, Omer, presented Elon with a dog-tag inscribed “our hearts are hostage in Gaza”. pic.twitter.com/BC2SePazQV — Office of the President of Israel (@IsraelPresident) November 27, 2023

In respose to it, Musk in his social media platform X (foremerly Twitter), said, "I will wear it every day until your loved ones are released."

I will wear it every day until your loved ones are released — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 27, 2023

Musk, in an audio broadcast on X, expressed his concern about the apparent happiness shown by individuals participating in violent activities and demonstrations in support of Hamas during his time in Israel.

In the audio broadcast on X, he said, "It was troubling to see the joy experienced by the people that were killing innocent civilians including kids and babies and defenseless people essentially...It's another thing to revel in the joy of killing civilians."

"It was troubling to see massive protests in almost every major city in favor of Hamas, they would characterize it as a "free Palestine" movement. We want a good future for Palestinians, the challenge is how do you get rid of the ones that are hell-bent on murdering Jewish people while minimizing civilian casualties and ultimately stopping the propaganda that is convincing people to engage in murder," he added.

Elon Musk on X Spaces reflecting on his experience in Israel:



"It was troubling to see the joy experienced by the people that were killing innocent civilians including kids and babies and defenseless people essentially...It's another thing to revel in the joy of killing… pic.twitter.com/t2NVI6tEEo — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) November 27, 2023

SpaceX's Starlink Service in Gaza Hinges on Israeli Approval

Elon Musk accompanied Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on a tour of the Kfar Aza kibbutz near the Gaza border, where an attack by Hamas occurred on October 7. Earlier to that, on Monday, Israel said that it has reached an agreement with Musk stipulating that SpaceX would offer Starlink satellite internet services in Gaza only with Israel's approval. This decision came after Musk had previously expressed support for implementing Starlink in the war-affected Palestinian enclave.

Taking to X, Israel's Communications Minister, Shlomo Karhi, posted, " Elon Musk, I congratulate you for reaching a principle understanding with the Ministry of Communications under my leadership. As a result of this significant agreement, Starlink satellite units can only be operated in Israel with the approval of the Israeli Ministry of Communications, including the Gaza Strip."

Elon Musk, I congratulate you for reaching a principle understanding with the Ministry of Communications under my leadership.



As a result of this significant agreement, Starlink satellite units can only be operated in Israel with the approval of the Israeli Ministry of… — 🇮🇱שלמה קרעי - Shlomo Karhi (@shlomo_karhi) November 27, 2023