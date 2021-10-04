Eli Lilly, Cipla enter into strategic partnership in India

Eli Lilly and Company (India) Pvt. Ltd., headquartered in Gurgaon has announced a strategic partnership in India to enhance the reach of Lilly’s Diabetes products – Humalog® [Insulin Lispro I.P. (rDNA Origin) injection] and TrulicityTM (Dulaglutide).

As part of this agreement, Lilly will transfer its rights in India to sell, promote and distribute the aforesaid two Lilly Diabetes products – Humalog® & TrulicityTM to Cipla, subject to all regulatory approvals.

Lilly will continue to maintain its existing operating model for the remaining portfolio of products.

Luca Visini, Managing Director India Subcontinent, Lilly India, said, “Developing strategic partnerships to adopt different operating models is key to enabling Lilly’s global efforts to make innovative medicines available to more people in India and around the world. Today, we are proud to be announcing our partnership with Cipla, which, pending full regulatory approvals, will hold the rights to sell, market, and distribute select Lilly Diabetes portfolio products. Cipla has a strong local footprint and is well established to expand access to those medicines around India.”

Dr. Vikas Gupta, Head, India Prescription Business, Cipla Ltd. said, “Diabetes continues to be our key focus and this deal further strengthens our steadfast commitment to address the unmet needs of diabetes patients through a comprehensive portfolio of offerings in this space.”

Published on: Monday, October 04, 2021, 10:12 AM IST