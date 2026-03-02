Eicher Motors Reports 11% Sales Growth In February 2026 As Royal Enfield Sells 1,00,905 Units

Eicher Motors Limited reported that Royal Enfield sold 1,00,905 motorcycles in February 2026, marking an 11 percent increase over 90,670 units sold in February 2025, according to its March 01, 2026 regulatory filing with BSE and NSE. |

Chennai: Royal Enfield kept its growth momentum going in February, posting higher volumes even as exports dipped slightly. The company’s latest filing shows steady domestic demand and a broader capacity expansion plan to support future growth.

Eicher Motors Reports February 2026 Sales Performance 🚛 | MCap 2,19,882.04 Cr



• Total VECV sales reached 9,986 units in February 2026, up 23.4% from 8,092 units in February 2025

• YTD total VECV sales were 90,184 units, a 15.5% increase compared to 78,067 units in the same… pic.twitter.com/jK9xDD3CaU — Investor Feed (@_Investor_Feed_) March 1, 2026

Royal Enfield recorded total sales of 1,00,905 motorcycles in February 2026, up 11 percent from 90,670 units in the same month last year. Domestic sales stood at 91,248 units compared with 80,799 units a year earlier, reflecting 13 percent growth. Exports came in at 9,657 units versus 9,871 units last year, a 2 percent decline.

For the year to date, total sales reached 11,26,325 units compared with 9,08,879 units in the previous year, registering 24 percent growth. Domestic volumes rose to 10,06,937 units from 8,14,707 units, up 24 percent. Exports increased 27 percent to 1,19,388 units from 94,172 units. Segment-wise, models with engine capacity up to 350cc sold 89,844 units in February 2026 against 77,775 units last year, up 16 percent. Models exceeding 350cc recorded 11,061 units compared with 12,895 units, down 14 percent.

B. Govindarajan, Managing Director of Eicher Motors Ltd. and Chief Executive Officer of Royal Enfield, said February continued the positive momentum seen this financial year, driven by sustained demand across markets and a growing global community. He added that the company recently announced a brownfield expansion at its Cheyyar facility in Tamil Nadu, which will raise annual production capacity to 20 lakh units from 14.6 lakh units over the next 18 months. The Board has sanctioned an investment of Rs 958 crore for this expansion.

During the month, Royal Enfield’s Bear 650 won the “Best Naked Bike” award at the Indonesia International Motor Show 2026 in Jakarta. The company also opened its first apparel store in Russia, its first such outlet outside India, and continued launches in key global markets. The February performance reflects steady domestic demand and ongoing international expansion, even as the company prepares for higher output through fresh capacity investments.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the corporate filing and official statement issued by Eicher Motors Limited dated March 01, 2026. All figures, statements, and business updates are drawn exclusively from the company’s regulatory disclosure. No external sources have been referenced.