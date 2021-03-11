Eicher Motors, JSW Steel, Tata Motors, Hindalco, Tata Steel, Sun Pharma, Axis Bank and Tech Mahindra among others drove markets on Wednesday

Equity benchmark indices closed half a per cent higher on Wednesday with IT, pharma and metal stocks trading firm throughout the session.

The BSE S&P Sensex closed 254 points or 0.5 per cent higher at 51,280 while the Nifty 50 ticked up by 76 points or 0.51 per cent to 15,175.

Apart from Nifty PSU bank, all sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the positive zone with Nifty metal up by 1.9 per cent, IT by 1.7 per cent and pharma by 1.5 per cent.

S Hariharan, Head of Sales Trading at Emkay Global Financial Services, said there has been a trend of weakening institutional participation in markets coinciding with a lack of trend in overall indices.

Volatility in global bond and commodities markets have induced uncertainty factors that do not appear to be fully reflecting in equities, he said.

Among stocks, Eicher Motors accelerated by 3.1 per cent to wind up at Rs 2,673 per share. Tata Motors gained by 2 per cent and Bajaj Auto by 1.9 per cent.

JSW Steel ticked up by 3 per cent to Rs 413.80 per share while Hindalco and Tata Steel moved up by 2.3 per cent each.

The other major gainers were Bajaj Finance, Sun Pharma, Axis Bank and Tech Mahindra. However, SBI Life, HDFC Life, ONGC, GAIL, Adani Ports, Hero MotoCorp and ITC traded with a negative bias.

Meanwhile, Asian stocks bounced back from a two-month low after bond yields eased following a well-received auction.

Japan's Nikkei was little changed with a meagre gain of 0.03 per cent. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index gained by 0.47 per cent but South Korea's Kospi dropped by 0.6 per cent.