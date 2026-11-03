EFC (I) Q2 FY27 Earnings Gather Strong Momentum, Profit Rises 36% To ₹77.26 Crore As Revenue Crosses ₹332 Crore With 30% Growth

EFC (I) |

Mumbai: EFC (I) Limited reported a 36.3 per cent year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to ₹77.26 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2026 (Q2 FY27), compared with ₹56.68 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

The Pune-based real estate-as-a-service company's revenue increased 30.4 per cent to ₹332.02 crore from ₹254.59 crore in Q2 FY26, according to its regulatory filing.

EBITDA Rises 21% Year-On-Year

EFC reported EBITDA of ₹133.77 crore during Q2 FY27, up 20.7 per cent from ₹110.81 crore in the year-ago quarter. Profit before tax (PBT) increased 46.7 per cent to ₹110.83 crore, compared with ₹75.55 crore in Q2 FY26. The company's EBITDA margin stood at 40 per cent, compared with 44 per cent in the corresponding quarter last year, while its PAT margin improved to 23 per cent from 22 per cent.

Revenue Grows 17% Sequentially

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, revenue increased 17.4 per cent from ₹282.88 crore in Q1 FY27. Net profit rose 9 per cent sequentially from ₹70.85 crore, while EBITDA increased 8.8 per cent from ₹122.96 crore. PBT also increased 9.4 per cent from ₹101.34 crore in the preceding quarter.

H1 FY27 Profit Rises 43%

According to the company's half-year financial snapshot, EFC reported revenue of approximately ₹615 crore during H1 FY27, reflecting 30 per cent year-on-year growth. EBITDA stood at approximately ₹257 crore, while PBT increased 50 per cent to ₹212 crore. Net profit rose 43 per cent year-on-year to approximately ₹148 crore.

Segmental Performance

Rental revenue increased 30 per cent year-on-year, while the interior business recorded 16 per cent growth during Q2 FY27. The furniture division reported 149 per cent year-on-year revenue growth. The company also highlighted its acquisition of Ultrafresh Modular Solutions Limited, a new managed office facility in Pune and the divestment of the Sanvritti Alpha asset.

Management Commentary

Chairman and Managing Director Umesh Sahay attributed the company's performance to disciplined execution, sustained enterprise demand and its integrated business model. He said the company's managed office leasing, design and build, and furniture manufacturing businesses continued to complement one another.

Disclaimer: This report is based on unaudited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.