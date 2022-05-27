Edtech startup PrepInsta plans to double its manpower

The firm is planning to conduct campus placements too in order to onboard fresh talent which is expected to bring new energy to the workforce. / Representational image | Photo by Anna Tarazevich from Pexels

PrepInsta, an edtech startup has announced to increase their workforce by 100 per cent. The Edtech firm aims to recruit at least 50 employees by the end of July, this year. The company currently has a total strength of 50 employees and with this scheduled hiring, the number is expected to double.

The company plans to onboard candidates across multiple departments including- content, Marketing, L&D, Business development, UI/UX, and Operation. The brand will hire across positions from Fresher level, Mid level to the topmost senior level, it said.

“The new hiring will enable us to accelerate our growth trajectory and enable us to achieve our targets as we move ahead towards the ultimate aim. The company at the same time looks to partner with more institutions, corporates, and student communities to build products and solutions for all.” said Aashay Mishra , Co-Founder and COO, PrepInsta.

This recruitment drive is majorly for the Noida location and positions will majorly be for work-from-office format. The firm is planning to conduct campus placements too in order to onboard fresh talent which is expected to bring new energy to the workforce.