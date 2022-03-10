Edtech startup Mentor Match raises $1 mn in pre-Seed funding from US-based Sapient Fund

Mentor Match, an edtech startup, has raised $1 million in its pre-Seed round of funding from Sapient Fund a US-based seed-stage venture fund led by Karthik Sundaram.

Founded by recent architecture graduates, Rohit Raheja (CEO), Sachit Dugar (COO) and Rayhaan Shaik (CMO), Mentor Match is a self-study platform that helps students of classes 8-12 connect directly with expert tutors instantly through a 1-on-1 live video call. Providing students with the personal attention they deserve through a 24/7 study buddy at the tap of a button.

Speaking about the problem they are solving, Sachit Dugar said: “While studying, students face a lot of doubts either in understanding concepts or solving questions, that are not cleared in real-time because they don’t have access to teachers at home and resources on the internet are uploaded for masses not as per the requirement of an individual. The doubt clearance apps which exist today are text/video-based and lack personal attention.”

Rayhaan Shaik added, "We have currently beta tested this service with over 1500+ students and have achieved a 4.73/5 average rating across all our micro sessions. The service is currently live on our website and can be accessed by students preparing for JEE, NEET and school exams all across the country for free."

Karthik Sundaram from Sapient Fund commented, said, “The team at Mentor Match will continually disrupt the learning industry and are already proving it with their client base--a reason why Sapient chose to invest in them.”

Talking about the investment, Rohit Raheja said: "The funds will help us build out our founding team across tech, marketing and operations departments by offering competitive salaries and generous ESOP packages for all our co-workers.”

Published on: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 04:27 PM IST