Edtech startup L4o.in raises undisclosed amount in seed round led by IAN

Edtech platform in vernacular (regional languages) L4o.in has raised an undisclosed seed funding. The round was led by IAN, with participation from other angel investors including Pawan Kumar Garg, Umesh Prasad, Mrinal Didige, Mohiddin Shaik, Charan Babu, and Aman Manoj Tekriwal.

Jaipur-based L4o.in is raising funds for further development of its tech product, courses and to expand to newer markets.

The journey of L4o.in began when a young graduate approached one of the founders, Kamal Kant Gupta, for a favour to get him placed through Gupta's network. After a conversation for 45 minutes, the founder realized that there are existing problems in terms of employability in India.

When he dug further, Gupta found out that most people aspire to get a government job because it provides job security. However, the selection ratio is not more than 1.5 percent including all government and bank exams. So effectively, the other 98.5 percent of candidates don’t succeed.

He further realized the unavailability of platforms that offer high-quality content in vernacular or regional languages to upskill graduates. This is when Gupta reached out to Rahil Sheikh who had been working in the education space. Together, they launched L4o.in in January 2021 to address these pain points.

Currently, the Edtech platform offers content and training in Hindi (Hinglish) specific regions of India. These include Rajasthan, UP, MP, Uttarakhand, NCR, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh.

Speaking on the development, Kamal Kant Gupta, Co-Founder of L4o.in said, “Young graduates, who are preparing for government exams and bank exams, are not skilled enough to get a job. There is another problem--almost all the Edtech platforms provide content in English language and no platform focuses on the vernacular space. We are offering high-quality courses in every Indian language possible and skilling graduates, with a 100 percent job guarantee. ”

Pradeep Jai Singh, Lead Investor, IAN said, “Employability is a very big challenge amongst Tier 2, 3 and rural youth in India. That, however, presents a major opportunity and Learn4o is aiming to position itself in this exciting space.”