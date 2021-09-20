Edtech platform BrainGymJr launches fully automated portal for children

BrainGymJr, a subscription based EdTech platform offering brain development exercises launched a fully automated portal for children between age 5-11 years. The launch comes soon after the Mumbai-based company raised Rs 2.5 crore in its Angel Round in July 2021.

BrainGymJr is a child development initiative that supplements academia by helping children sharpen their logic, reasoning, language and maths skills with simple real-life examples from our own environment.

Founded by Vidur Garg, BrainGymJr offers a daily dose of fun exercises with real-world scenarios which are age appropriate and aligned with learning objectives.

BrainGymJr offers online exercises in engaging formats such as crosswords, grid questions etc based on core concepts of Mathematics, English and Real-World skills.

Speaking on the launch, Vidur Garg, said, “Our motto at BrainGymJr is to teach children ‘How’ to Think. We believe in the power of building a strong foundation of logic, reasoning and critical thinking in early years. Through our exercises on BrainGymJr we want to make learning and application a daily habit for children. Moreover, we want the entire experience to be fun and engaging. We are thrilled to have like minded investors supporting us. Our dream is to help children across the globe get better prepared for real life opportunities.”

BrainGymJr is backed by 10 prominent founders, angel investors and HNIs in India including Ashok Bhavnani (Sapiens, ex Ibexi),Rajiv Dadlani (Consort capital, Investor in Wellness Forever) and Shankar Nath (Junio, ex Paytm).

Commenting on the launch of BrainGymJr, Rajiv Dadlani said, “BrainGymJr has a universal offering aimed at making children smarter by actually applying concepts learned in school. The fun formats, daily nudges and rewards keep children engaged while creating discipline. Armed with a great product that comes with a fresh approach to learning,the team is well poised to scale the BrainGymJr platform across geographies”

BrainGymJr is spearheaded by Vidur Garg, MBA(XLRI) and BIT (Delhi University). Vidur has been joined by Sonia Notani, as Co-founder. SoniaNotani, MBA (NMIMS) and BA – Economics (St Xavier’s, Mumbai) is a well-known corporate professional.

Published on: Monday, September 20, 2021, 07:30 PM IST