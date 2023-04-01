Edelweiss Financial Services to issue NCDs worth Rs 10,000 million | Image: Edelweiss (Representative)

The board of Edelweiss Financial Services Limited approved the public issue to redeemable, non-convertible debentures of the face value of Rs 1,000 each for an amount of up to Rs 2,000 million aggregating to Rs 4,000 million, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The debentures would have an option to retain oversubscription up to Rs 2,000 million, which is within the Shelf Limit of Rs 10,000 million and it is being offered through Tranche II Prospectus. The NCDs are classified as CRISIL AA-/Negative and shall be listed within six working days from the date of issue closure. The NCDs would be available on BSE.

The interest on the NCDs will be at 8.95 for 2 years, 9.20 per cent for 3 years and 9.67 per cent for 5 years.

Read Also Edelweiss Financial board clears Rs 1,500 crore fund raising via NCD

Edelweiss Financial Services shares

The shares of Edelweiss Financial Services Limited on Friday closed at Rs 53, up by 2.91 per cent.