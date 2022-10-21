Edel Give Philanthropy List names HCL founder Shiv Nadar India’s most generous person

Shiv Nadar | Shiv Nadar Foundation

HCL founder Shiv Nadar has become India’s most generous person with an annual donation of Rs 1,161 crore, the EdelGive Hurun India Philanthropy List 2022 revealed on Thursday.

Nadar, 77, reclaimed the title with a donation of Rs 3 crore a day, according to the report. Wipro’s Azim Premji, 77, slipped to the second spot with an donation of Rs 484 crore after topping the list for the past two years. India’s richest man, Gautam Adani, 60, ranked seventh with a donation of Rs190 crore.

The report revealed that in India a total of 15 individuals made annual donations of over Rs 100 crore while 20 donated over Rs 50 crore and 43 over Rs 20 crore.

AM Naik, 80, Group Chairman of Larsen & Toubro, who donated Rs 142 crore, is the country’s most generous professional manager, the report stated. It said Nithin and Nikhil Kamath of Zerodha increased their donation by 300% to Rs 100 crore.

With donations of Rs 213 crore each, Subroto Bagchi and NS Parthasarathy, co-founders of Mindtree, stormed into the top 10. Ranked the 12th most generous Indian, Quess Corp Chairman Ajit Isaac made his debut in the list with a donation of Rs 105 crore to the Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru.

Rakesh Gangwal, co-promoter of Indigo Airlines, also made his debut with a personal donation of Rs100 crore to the School of Medical Sciences and Technology at IIT Kanpur.

Infosys co-founders Nandan Nilekani, Kris Gopalakrishnan and SD Shibulal donated Rs159 crore, Rs90 crore and Rs35 crore, ranking ninth, 16th and 28th, respectively. Nikhil Kamath, 36, is the youngest in the list.