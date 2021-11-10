Ed financing platform Propelld plans to recruit over 120 employees

Education financing platform Propelld has announced plans to recruit over 120 employees across verticals by the end of FY 2022.

Currently, the organization has 119 employees and is looking to add to its tech and operations teams primarily.

Since the target has been 120 to recruit for 2022 FY, 63 recruits have already joined. With seven of them hired in the tech team this year, the company plans on adding 20 more professionals to the vertical, it said in a press release.

The platform recently also made top-level hiring decisions by filling its project and alliance management positions.

The company is hiring for several departments like Tech, Operations, Collections, Business Development/Sales, Relationship Management, Finance, Credit, and Legal.

Victor Senapaty, Co-Founder, Propelld, said, "We are delighted to offer professionals and freshers from different disciplines a chance to work with us. As much as it is a necessity, the skillset is not all that we are looking for. We at Propelld stand for making education affordable to all, and the belief is close to our hearts, and we would want our employees and potential job-seekers to believe in it as well.

Propelld is a Series-B funded fintech startup working in education financing. It partners with educational institutions to help its students finance their education through a quick online loan process. Having an objective of democratizing access to education, Propelld aims to increase India’s gross enrollment ratio (GER) by providing flexible financing options to the entire education ecosystem.

