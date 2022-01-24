e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

India records 3,06,064 new COVID-19 cases, 439 deaths in last 24 hours
Advertisement

Business

Updated on: Monday, January 24, 2022, 04:09 PM IST

ED attaches Rs 69.14 cr assets of TN-based businessman Dhanraj Kochar, his family in cheating case

Agencies
Enforcement Directorate (ED) stated that the attached properties include immovable assets as well as movable assets (in the form of fixed deposits and jewellery) to the tune of Rs 69.14 crore. | File Image

Enforcement Directorate (ED) stated that the attached properties include immovable assets as well as movable assets (in the form of fixed deposits and jewellery) to the tune of Rs 69.14 crore. | File Image

Advertisement

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached assets worth Rs 69.14 crore of Tamil Nadu-based businessman Dhanraj Kochar and his family members in connection with a case of cheating of more than Rs 100 crore, the agency said.

The attached properties include immovable assets as well as movable assets (in the form of fixed deposits and jewellery) to the tune of Rs 69.14 crore.

The properties were attached under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

The federal agency initiated a money-laundering investigation on the basis of the First Information Report (FIR) registered by Tamil Nadu Police against Dhanraj Kochar, his family members and associates under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for cheating and criminal conspiracy of more than Rs 100 crore, stated ED.

This move followed after the agency on September 29 last year conducted a search operation at the residential and business premises and bank lockers of Kochar and his family members and seized Indian Currency, jewellery and various incriminating documents.

(With inputs from ANI)

Published on: Monday, January 24, 2022, 04:09 PM IST
Advertisement