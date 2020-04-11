ED attaches properties worth Rs 32 crore of Jaya Patel

The ED in a statement said that the properties worth Rs 32.38 crore has been attached under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA). The attached properties of Patel included a flat at Mumbai's Grant Road and another at Peddar Road.

The ED said that investigation was conducted under FEMA, on the basis of specific information that Patel, a resident of Mumbai, has illegally amassed properties in foreign countries. The ED said that searches were conducted at the residential and office premises of Patel and her associate, which resulted into seizure of incriminating documents about the illegal acquisition of undisclosed foreign assets.

The ED further said that investigation revealed that Patel has been associated with Ivory International Properties Ltd, a company registered in British Virgin Islands.

"She is only having a 1 $/GBP share of Ivory International Properties Ltd. However she is the beneficial owner of a flat at Chelsea Embankment in London valued at GB Pound 15,25,000 and another in Central Park, New York, valued at $25,60,000 both acquired through Ivory International Properties Ltd," the ED said.

The ED claimed that during the investigation it was also revealed that Ivory International Properties Ltd, mortgaged the said real estate properties to obtain loan and Patel had signed as co-borrower in mortgage loan application form.

According to the ED, Patel failed to explain the source of funds for acquisition of these properties in the US and the UK. The funds to acquire these overseas properties have been illegally transferred by violating sections 3(a) and 3 (b) of FEMA.