Economic Survey 2022: Retail participation in equity market rises on buoyant stock market

Retail investors' interest in the Indian securities market has seen a significant uptick, as 2.21 crore individual demat accounts were added in April-November 2021, underpinned by the buoyancy in the stock market, according to the Economic Survey.

The survey noted, 'With continuing buoyant trend in Indian stock markets, participation by individual investors in the equity cash segment has increased and the share of individual investors in total turnover at NSE increased from 38.8 per cent in 2019-20 to 44.7 per cent in April-October 2021."

In April-November 2021, nearly 221 lakh individual demat accounts were added, the Economic Survey for 2021-22 noted.

Overall, the participation of retail investors in securities markets has seen a significant rise especially in the last two years, which is evident from the increase in the number of demat accounts.

The survey said that net Assets Under Management (AUM) of the mutual fund industry rose by 24.4 per cent to Rs 37.3 lakh crore at the end of November 2021, from Rs 30 lakh crore at the end of November 2020.

(With inputs from PTI)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, January 31, 2022, 07:03 PM IST