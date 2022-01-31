e-Paper Get App

Business

Updated on: Monday, January 31, 2022, 01:22 PM IST

Economic Survey 2022: FM Sitharaman projects 8-8.5% GDP in fiscal 2022-23

Agencies
The Economic Survey 2021-22, details the state of different sectors of the economy as well as reforms that should be undertaken to accelerate growth. / Representative image of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman |

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday presented the Economic Survey that details the state of the economy ahead of the government's Budget for the fiscal year beginning April 1, 2022.

It projects an 8-8.5 per cent growth rate for the Indian economy in 2022-23 fiscal year (April 2022 to March 2023).

This compares to 9.2 per cent GDP expansion projected by the National Statistical Office (NSO).

The Economic Survey 2021-22, details the state of different sectors of the economy as well as reforms that should be undertaken to accelerate growth.

The gross domestic product (GDP) contracted by 7.3 per cent in 2020-21.

The Survey focuses on supply-side issues to improve the resilience of the Indian economy.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Monday, January 31, 2022, 01:11 PM IST
