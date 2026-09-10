ECB Hikes Rates By 25 Basis Points, Will Stocks Fall And Gold-Silver Rally?

The ECB raises rates by 25 basis points as inflation climbs. |

The European Central Bank (ECB) has raised interest rates by 25 basis points, or 0.25 percent, to control inflation.

The deposit facility rate will rise from 2.25 percent to 2.50 percent, the main refinancing rate from 2.40 percent to 2.65 percent, and the marginal lending facility rate from 2.65 percent to 2.90 percent. The rates take effect on September 16, 2026.

Why ECB Raised Rates?

Eurozone inflation climbed to 3.3 percent in August, above the ECB’s medium-term target of 2 percent. Crude oil above USD 100 a barrel, Middle East tensions and supply risks around the Strait of Hormuz have further increased energy costs.

Costlier energy raises transport , factory and distribution expenses. Companies may pass these costs to consumers, pushing up food, services and prices. Higher rates seek to break this chain by curbing borrowing, spending and demand.

Inflation And Growth Outlook

The ECB expects headline inflation to average 3 percent in 2026, 2.5 percent in 2027 and 2.1 percent in 2028. Eurozone growth is projected at 0.9 percent, 1.4 percent and 1.5 percent, respectively.

Markets see nearly a 90 percent probability of another increase this year. However, the ECB will assess inflation, wages, energy prices and growth at every meeting rather than follow a fixed path.

Impact On Euro And Rupee

Higher rates may initially support the euro by attracting capital. However, concerns that expensive borrowing could hurt growth may cap gains. The rupee will be influenced more by crude oil, the dollar index and the US Federal Reserve.

Will Stock Markets Fall?

European real estate, automobile, technology, consumer and heavily indebted companies may face pressure. Banks and insurers could benefit. Indian markets may feel indirect pressure through higher bond yields, foreign investor outflows and weakness in companies with European exposure.

Gold And Silver Outlook

Higher yields can weigh on gold because it pays no interest. Yet geopolitical tensions and economic uncertainty may sustain safe-haven buying. Silver could be more volatile because weaker manufacturing may hurt industrial demand, while solar and electronics consumption could provide support.