 EasyMyTrip Shares Plunge Nearly 20% Amid Promoter Stake Sale
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessEasyMyTrip Shares Plunge Nearly 20% Amid Promoter Stake Sale

EasyMyTrip Shares Plunge Nearly 20% Amid Promoter Stake Sale

This sharp decline in share price was in response to a block deal involving shares worth Rs 176.5 crore of EaseMyTrip (Easy Trip Planners Ltd) that took place on September 24.

Oliviya KunjumonUpdated: Wednesday, September 25, 2024, 03:13 PM IST
article-image
This sharp decline in share price was in response to a block deal involving shares worth Rs 176.5 crore of EaseMyTrip (Easy Trip Planners Ltd) that took place on September 24. |

EasyMyTrip's shares plummeted to their lower circuit, with a drop of 20 per cent on the NSE on Wednesday (September 25) bringing the price down to Rs 32.78 apiece. On the BSE, the decline was equally severe, with the stock hitting a day’s low of Rs 33.14, a 19 per cent drop.

This sharp decline in share price was in response to a block deal involving shares worth Rs 176.5 crore of EaseMyTrip (Easy Trip Planners Ltd) that took place.

Approximately 4.6 crore shares, a 2.6 per cent of the company’s total equity, changed hands at a floor price of Rs 38 per share, as per various reports.

As of  3:00 pm IST, the shares of the company were trading at Rs 34.32 apiece, down by 16.25 per cent.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: Tata Hospital Performs Less Painful, Quicker Breast Reconstruction Surgery; A Step Ahead In Cancer Treatment Research
Mumbai: Tata Hospital Performs Less Painful, Quicker Breast Reconstruction Surgery; A Step Ahead In Cancer Treatment Research
'Ignorance, Vulgarity': Swara Bhasker SLAMS News Portal For Misinterpreting Husband Fahad Ahmed's 'Sexual Orientation' Comment
'Ignorance, Vulgarity': Swara Bhasker SLAMS News Portal For Misinterpreting Husband Fahad Ahmed's 'Sexual Orientation' Comment
Mira-Bhayandar Set To Transform After 12 Years With ₹150 Crore Bio-Diversity Park Project In Uttan
Mira-Bhayandar Set To Transform After 12 Years With ₹150 Crore Bio-Diversity Park Project In Uttan
ICC Test Rankings: Rishabh Pant Returns Among Best Batters After Chennai Ton, Virat Kohli Falls Out Of Top-10
ICC Test Rankings: Rishabh Pant Returns Among Best Batters After Chennai Ton, Virat Kohli Falls Out Of Top-10
share performance

share performance |

The shares of the company opened at Rs 39.30 on Wednesday and hit a low of Rs 32.78 during the intraday trading session.

Promoter’s Stake Sale Triggers Concerns

The significant sell-off was linked to the company’s promoter, Nishant Pitti, who offloaded 2.7 per cent of his stake.

According to reports Pitti might sell up to 8.5 per cent of his holdings, with potential block deals estimated at around Rs 622 crore.

Read Also
After EY Pune Tragedy, HDFC Bank Employee Dies In Lucknow Office, Colleagues Allege Work Pressure;...
article-image

As of June 2024, Pitti held 28.13 per cent of the company, with promoters collectively holding 64.3 per cent. The remaining shares are distributed among public shareholders, who own 35.7 per cent of the equity.

Apart from the share decline, the company on September 25, through an exchange filing announced its collaboration with Bank of Baroda.

In the regulatory filing, the company wrote, "Bank of Baroda, one of India’s leading public sector banks, in collaboration with EaseMyTrip.com, one of India's largest online travel tech platforms, today announced the launch of the Bank of Baroda EaseMyTrip Co-branded Travel Debit Card, designed to cater to frequent travellers and entertainment & lifestyle enthusiasts. This is the first co-branded travel debit card to be launched by a public sector bank."

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Leapmotor T03: Taking The Electric Leap Forward

Leapmotor T03: Taking The Electric Leap Forward

EasyMyTrip Shares Plunge Nearly 20% Amid Promoter Stake Sale

EasyMyTrip Shares Plunge Nearly 20% Amid Promoter Stake Sale

'I Will Get Trolled For Saying This...': Edelweiss Mutual Fund CEO Radhika Gupta Challenges Fund...

'I Will Get Trolled For Saying This...': Edelweiss Mutual Fund CEO Radhika Gupta Challenges Fund...

Emirates Apologises To Passengers After Dubai-Bound Flight Emits Smoke At Chennai Airport

Emirates Apologises To Passengers After Dubai-Bound Flight Emits Smoke At Chennai Airport

'Building Strong Relationship With US Has Been PM Modi's Strategy Since Taking Office,' Says World...

'Building Strong Relationship With US Has Been PM Modi's Strategy Since Taking Office,' Says World...