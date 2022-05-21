Easy guide to avail of a pre-approved personal loan from Bajaj Finserv

Despite how efficient modern lending has become, obtaining a loan isn’t an easy task. Thankfully, solutions like the pre-approved loan have made things a lot simpler. A pre-approved personal loan is a short-term loan granted by lenders to their existing customers. These expedite the loan acquisition process and grant quick access to a sanction, often at affordable interest rates! In fact, with a modern lender, you can access the offer, avail it, and get disbursal online without ever visiting the physical branch. As a borrower, this is a notable benefit as it helps you avoid the usual inconveniences that can come with availing a loan.

However, to get such offers, you must have a steady repayment track record and a strong financial profile as these are the most crucial factors for lenders. Moreover, you will also need an excellent credit score to get such short-term loans easily. In addition, if you have an existing relationship with the lender, you can qualify for the Bajaj Finserv Pre-approved Personal Loan and borrow up to Rs. 10 lakh almost instantly. For more insight about this loan, how to check pre-approved personal loan offer, and avail it, read on.

Key attributes of a pre-approved personal loan

Before you avail of any such offers, you must know the attributes of these short-term loans. Here is a quick overview.

· Minimal paperwork, if any: Since lenders already have your information on file, they usually do not need any additional documents to process disbursal. However, in some cases, Bajaj Finserv may require you to submit a cancelled cheque, bank account details, and KYC documents.

· Instant funds: A pre-approved offer means that you do not have to go through the usual application process. All you have to do is check the offer, approve it and await disbursal. What’s more, lenders like Bajaj Finserv have a completely digital provision, wherein all the steps can be completed online in just a few minutes.

· Repayment flexibility: To ensure that you have a hassle-free experience, Bajaj Finserv offers a flexible repayment tenor, which ranges between 24 and 60 months.

How to get a Bajaj Finserv Personal Loan online via a pre-approved offer

While it is an easy and quick financing solution, you must first check if the lender has extended this offer to you. Remember, a pre-approved personal loan is only offered to those who have an existing relationship with the lender. So, to get started, follow these simple steps to check for a pre-approved personal offer.

Step 1: Log on to the official webpage

Step 2: Fill out the simple form by sharing your name and registered mobile number

Step 3: Wait to receive the secret OTP and enter it into the form

Step 4: Check if you have a pre-approved personal loan offer pending

If there is an offer, all you need to do is verify the details, approve it, and authorise disbursal. Bajaj Finserv offers full disbursal of these short-term loans in 4 hours* so that you can address any financial obligations without delay.

Things to note before availing a pre-approved personal loan

Pre-approved loans are essentially an ‘Invitation to Apply’ (ITA) offer, which means that they are available for a limited time. This is why you need to check if the offer exists. Secondly, check the sanction and the charges applicable. Since these are personalised offers, the sanction and rates may vary from time to time, so it is best to check and ensure these are suitable for your needs. Additionally, you should verify the tenor and other details related to loan repayment. Unchecked errors here can cause you to default and incur hefty penalties.

Besides these aspects, you should also be aware of the many merits of pre-approved personal loans. For one, you get a personalised offer. This can make the entire borrowing experience cost-effective and easy to manage. What’s more, since you don’t have to apply, there’s no need to go through lengthy underwriting processes. Bajaj Finserv offers a near-instant financing solution, giving you access to funds in hours. This sanction can then be used freely without any restrictions.

For most short-term financing needs, pre-approved loans are the ideal provision. It is simple and requires that you only maintain a healthy credit profile. A Bajaj Finserv Pre-approved loan is especially beneficial as it has a suite of value-added features, making it a smart solution. Further, there are absolutely no hidden charges whatsoever, and you can easily tailor repayment to suit your financial capabilities. To get started right away, check your pre-approved offer and borrow efficiently from one of the top lenders in India.

*Terms and conditions apply

