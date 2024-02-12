EaseMyTrip in Ayodhya: Travel Company Enters Hospitality Market, To Open A 5-Star Hotel

EaseMyTrip | Image: EaseMyTrip (Representative)

Jumping into the bandwagon, to make the most of the moment, online travel booking company EaseMyTrip, has proposed to open a 5-star hotel in Ayodhya. This development has reaped the New Delhi-based company immediate results, with the company seeing a 5 per cent jump in its shares on early Monday's trade. The entity's shares rallied to Rs 53.67 apiece.

This step is seen an move, looking to cash in on the rush of tourists and pilgrims following the inauguration of the Ram temple.

Hotel in Temple-Town

In a meeting on February 11, the company's Board greenlit the proposal to for a 5-star hotel in Ayodhya. This venture which will located at a distance of a kilometer from the temple, the company said in an exchange filing.

The plan will be materialized by EaseMyTrip, through a joint-venture partnership, the company has committed to invest up to Rs 100 crore in Jeewani Hospitality Private Limited, the entity super heading the project under incorporation.

With the recent temple inauguration, the potential for religious tourism will be explored profusely, religious tourism witnessed 1,439 million tourists in 2022 and the places of religious tourism earned Rs 1.34 lakh crore in the same year.