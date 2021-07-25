Earnings, global trends to drive equity markets this week, analysts say

Equity markets will be guided by the ongoing quarterly earnings season and global trends this week and may witness volatility amid the scheduled derivatives expiry, analysts said.

Investors would also keenly track the US Fed interest rate decision, they added.

"We expect volatility to remain high due to the scheduled derivatives expiry of July month contracts. Besides, the earnings season would gain pace and some of the prominent names like Axis Bank, Kotak Bank, LT, Tata Motors, Maruti, Colgate, Tech Mahindra, BHEL, IOC, Sun Pharma and Indigo will announce their numbers during the week along with several others.

"Besides, update on the global COVID situation and US Fed meeting outcome on July 28 will be in focus. Markets will first react to the results of index majors like Reliance, ICICI Bank and ITC in early trade on Monday," said Ajit Mishra, VP Research, Religare Broking.