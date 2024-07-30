Earning Season Continues: 92 Companies, Including GAIL, Tata Consumer Products And Indian Oil To Declare Their Financials Today

Markets are currently in the midst of the earnings season, and a number of big publicly traded companies will release their first quarter earnings of fiscal year 2024–25 (Q1FY25) on Tuesday, July 30.
Among the other notable companies that will release their June 2024 quarter earnings today are Titagarh Rail Systems, Indus Towers, Jindal Stainless, Dixon Technologies (India), Granules India, and real estate giant Macrotech Developers.
Full list of companies
360 one wam ltd
Ace software exports ltd.
Automobile corporation of goa ltd.
Adf foods ltd.
Allied digital services ltd.
Aegis logistics ltd.
Ajanta pharma ltd.
Akshar spintex ltd
Apar industries ltd.
Arvind smartspaces ltd
Balu forge industries ltd
Bansisons tea industries ltd.
Bombay oxygen investments ltd
Capital small finance bank ltd
Carborundum universal ltd.
Cartrade tech ltd
Castrol india ltd.
Chemcrux enterprises ltd
Continental petroleums ltd.
Cords cable industries ltd.
Damodar industries ltd.
Db (international) stock brokers ltd.
Dixon technologies (india) ltd
Emudhra ltd
Epuja spiritech ltd
Exicom tele systems ltd
Exide industries ltd.
Fine organic industries ltd
Force motors ltd.
Firstsource solutions ltd.
Gail (india) ltd.
Gayatri highways ltd
Gokul refoils & solvent ltd.
Golden crest education & services ltd
Granules india ltd.
Greenpanel industries ltd
Hi tech winding systems ltd
Howard hotels ltd.
Hybrid financial services ltd
Indiamart intermesh ltd
Indus towers ltd
Invigorated business consulting ltd
Indian oil corporation ltd.
Johnson controls hitachi air conditioning india ltd
Jk agri genetics ltd
Jindal stainless ltd.
Kamadgiri fashion ltd.
Kush industries ltd
Lloyds engineering works ltd
Lloyds metals and energy ltd.
Macrotech developers ltd
Lykis limited
Machhar industries ltd
Manorama industries ltd
Medinova diagnostic services ltd.
Modi naturals limited
Moil ltd.
National plastic technologies ltd.
Navin fluorine international limited
Panama petrochem ltd.
Ptc india financial services ltd.
Ptc industries ltd
Rajratan global wire ltd.
R r kabel ltd
Sapphire foods india ltd
Sel manufacturing company ltd.
Ser industries ltd.
Shemaroo entertainment ltd
Shyam metalics and energy ltd
Skipper ltd
Smc global securities ltd
Star health and allied insurance company ltd
Stel holdings ltd
South india paper mills ltd.
Sterlite technologies ltd.
Sunrise industrial traders ltd.
Tata consumer products ltd
Tcpl packaging ltd.
Titagarh rail systems ltd
Torrent power ltd.
Tulasee bio ethanol ltd.
Tvs supply chain solutions ltd
Urja global ltd.
V2 retail ltd.
Varun beverages ltd
Vardhman textiles ltd.
Waaree renewable technologies ltd
Walchand People ltd.
Zaggle prepaid ocean services ltd
Nilkanth engineering ltd.
Svaraj trading & agencies ltd.
S.V. Trading & agencies ltd.
The list includes a public sector giant, the Gas Authority of India Ltd. (GAIL), battery manufacturer Exide Industries, state-run oil marketing company Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), and the FMCG division of the Tata group, Tata Consumer Products.
Adani Total Gas Q1 FY25
Financials Q1
Adani Total Gas Ltd released its first quarter consolidated profit for the financial year 2024–25 (Q1 FY25) on Monday, showing a 14.39 per cent YoY increase. Profit for the reviewed quarter was Rs 171.84 crore, up from Rs 150.22 crore for the same period last year.
Products distribution and sales
With the addition of 24 new stations, the gas distributor's CNG sales volumes, which make up over 50 per cent of its overall sales, increased by 20 per cent during the quarter.
The second-largest segment of the company's sales volume, piped natural gas (PNG), increased by 11 per cent to 77 million standard cubic meters of gas per day.
The total volume of PNG and CNG was 230 MMSCM, a 17 per cent YoY increase.