Earning Season Continues: 92 Companies, Including GAIL, Tata Consumer Products And Indian Oil To Declare Their Financials Today

FPJ library

Markets are currently in the midst of the earnings season, and a number of big publicly traded companies will release their first quarter earnings of fiscal year 2024–25 (Q1FY25) on Tuesday, July 30.

Among the other notable companies that will release their June 2024 quarter earnings today are Titagarh Rail Systems, Indus Towers, Jindal Stainless, Dixon Technologies (India), Granules India, and real estate giant Macrotech Developers.

Full list of companies

360 one wam ltd

Ace software exports ltd.

Automobile corporation of goa ltd.

Adf foods ltd.

Allied digital services ltd.

Aegis logistics ltd.

Ajanta pharma ltd.

Akshar spintex ltd

Apar industries ltd.

Arvind smartspaces ltd

Balu forge industries ltd

Bansisons tea industries ltd.

Bombay oxygen investments ltd

Capital small finance bank ltd

Carborundum universal ltd.

Cartrade tech ltd

Castrol india ltd.

Chemcrux enterprises ltd

Continental petroleums ltd.

Cords cable industries ltd.

Damodar industries ltd.

Db (international) stock brokers ltd.

Dixon technologies (india) ltd

Emudhra ltd

Epuja spiritech ltd

Exicom tele systems ltd

Exide industries ltd.

Fine organic industries ltd

Force motors ltd.

Firstsource solutions ltd.

Gail (india) ltd.

Gayatri highways ltd

Gokul refoils & solvent ltd.

Golden crest education & services ltd

Granules india ltd.

Greenpanel industries ltd

Hi tech winding systems ltd

Howard hotels ltd.

Hybrid financial services ltd

Indiamart intermesh ltd

Indus towers ltd

Invigorated business consulting ltd

Indian oil corporation ltd.

Johnson controls hitachi air conditioning india ltd

Jk agri genetics ltd

Jindal stainless ltd.

Kamadgiri fashion ltd.

Kush industries ltd

Lloyds engineering works ltd

Lloyds metals and energy ltd.

Macrotech developers ltd

Lykis limited

Machhar industries ltd

Manorama industries ltd

Medinova diagnostic services ltd.

Modi naturals limited

Moil ltd.

National plastic technologies ltd.

Navin fluorine international limited

Panama petrochem ltd.

Ptc india financial services ltd.

Ptc industries ltd

Rajratan global wire ltd.

R r kabel ltd

Sapphire foods india ltd

Sel manufacturing company ltd.

Ser industries ltd.

Shemaroo entertainment ltd

Shyam metalics and energy ltd

Skipper ltd

Smc global securities ltd

Star health and allied insurance company ltd

Stel holdings ltd

South india paper mills ltd.

Sterlite technologies ltd.

Sunrise industrial traders ltd.

Tata consumer products ltd

Tcpl packaging ltd.

Titagarh rail systems ltd

Torrent power ltd.

Tulasee bio ethanol ltd.

Tvs supply chain solutions ltd

Urja global ltd.

V2 retail ltd.

Varun beverages ltd

Vardhman textiles ltd.

Waaree renewable technologies ltd

Walchand People ltd.

Zaggle prepaid ocean services ltd

Nilkanth engineering ltd.

Svaraj trading & agencies ltd.

S.V. Trading & agencies ltd.

The list includes a public sector giant, the Gas Authority of India Ltd. (GAIL), battery manufacturer Exide Industries, state-run oil marketing company Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), and the FMCG division of the Tata group, Tata Consumer Products.

Adani Total Gas Q1 FY25

Financials Q1

Adani Total Gas Ltd released its first quarter consolidated profit for the financial year 2024–25 (Q1 FY25) on Monday, showing a 14.39 per cent YoY increase. Profit for the reviewed quarter was Rs 171.84 crore, up from Rs 150.22 crore for the same period last year.

Products distribution and sales

With the addition of 24 new stations, the gas distributor's CNG sales volumes, which make up over 50 per cent of its overall sales, increased by 20 per cent during the quarter.

The second-largest segment of the company's sales volume, piped natural gas (PNG), increased by 11 per cent to 77 million standard cubic meters of gas per day.

The total volume of PNG and CNG was 230 MMSCM, a 17 per cent YoY increase.

