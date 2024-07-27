Earnings Q1 FY25 Update: Bandhan Bank Net Profit Soars 47.5% YoY

File photo

Private sector lender Bandhan Bank announced a 47.5 per cent YoY increase in net profit for the first quarter of FY25, coming in at Rs 1,063.5 crore. During Q1 of FY24, the lender declared a profit of Rs 721 crore.

NII (net interest income)

Compared to Rs 2,490.6 crore during the same period last year, the net interest income (NII) increased by 20.7 per cent to Rs 3,005 crore during the quarter under review.

The net interest margin (NIM) of the bank remained consistent from quarter to quarter, coming in at 7.6 per cent.

Deposits ratio

The bank's total deposits as of June 30, 2024, were Rs 1.33 lakh crore, up from Rs 1.08 lakh crore the year before. This represents a growth of 23 per cent year over year and a decrease of 1.5 per cent quarter on quarter.

Gross and net NPA (non-performing assets)

On a quarterly basis, Bandhan Bank's gross non-performing asset (NPA) increased to 4.23 per cent from 3.84 per cent. The bank stated in its regulatory filing that the net non-performing assets (NPAs) were 1.15 per cent, down from 1.11 per cent on a sequential basis.

Capital adequacy ratio

The bank's capital adequacy ratio as of June 30 was 15.7 per cent (profit included), down from 20.5 per cent as of June 2023. The microfinance (EEB) portfolio's increased risk weights were the main cause of this.

Dividend Q1 FY25

The board has recommended a dividend of Rs 1.5 per share of fully paid up-capital.

Share performance

The private lender Bandhan Bank share price was trading at Rs 192.60 per share at the shuttering time of the bourses. Bandhan bank's share price touches a day high of Rs 193.25 per share and recorded an all-time high of Rs 741.80 per share