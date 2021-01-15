Earn attractive returns up to 6.85% with Bajaj Finance FD

Here’s why investing in a Bajaj Finance FD can be a rewarding choice.

1. Attractive interest rates

For an investor, high-interest earnings are a priority. You should ensure that you compare FD interest rates with different banks and NBFCs. This is because bank FD rates have been volatile following the repo rate cuts.

Bajaj Finance FD is providing higher interest rates up to 6.60% to individuals below 60 years of age, with additional 0.10% rate benefit on investing online. Senior citizens can look for 0.25% increase in interest rates, which enables them to grow their savings at interest rates up to 6.85% on their deposit.

To plan investments better with a fixed deposit, you can also consider using tools like FD calculator to determine the maturity amount, interest payouts and overall fixed deposit returns, before you even invest in FD.

2. Strong financial Standing

An NBFCs financial standing is of utmost importance for an investor. Bajaj Finance, as a company, prioritizes on high financial ranking. Additionally, Bajaj Finance stands with 11.60% of NIM (Net Interest Margin), which is a primary factor for evaluation of lending and borrowing institutions. Bajaj Finance also surpasses the standard 18% of CAR (Capital Adequacy Ratio) with a standing of 26.6%, which indicates the highest safety of your deposits.

3. Easy investment process

Investing with Bajaj Finance online FD gives new and existing customers to make the most of the benefits with the end-to-end online and paperless investment process. This process can be done easily from the comfort of your home.

4. Utmost safety with high credibility ratings

Bajaj Finance is among the highest-rated NBFCs with ratings of FAAA (stable) by CRISIL and MAAA (stable) by ICRA. These safety ratings indicate highest safety of savings, along with the sovereign guarantee and safety of your capital while your FD interest is assured.

With 2,50,000 unique FD customers contributing towards a deposit book of more than Rs. 22,000 crores, Bajaj Finance FD is also one of the most preferred investment choices, because of its reputation for timely payments and default-free experiences.

Additionally, Bajaj Finance is one of the only NBFCs to have ‘0 unclaimed deposits’, which again points towards utmost safety of deposit and automatic credit of deposits, on maturity. Thus, you can expect highest safety of your deposit, with lucrative FD interest rates to help you grow your savings easily.

5. Easy loan against FD

Unforeseen expenses may warrant immediate financial action, which may leave investors with no other option but to withdraw prematurely. Most FD issuers enable premature FD withdrawals with small penalties and loss of interest (as per RBI guidelines).

However, a loan against FD is a great option for investors seeking urgent financing without losing on their fixed deposit returns. Bajaj Finance offers easy loans against a fixed deposit at lower FD interest rates, quick processing, flexible payment options and minimum documentation.

It is important that you safeguard your investments at high fixed deposit rates before these rates fall. Therefore, safeguard your deposits and get assured returns. Choose high safety for your savings and make a smart choice with a Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit.