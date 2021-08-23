Early stage VC firm 3one4 Capital expands leadership team

Early stage venture capital firm, 3one4 Capital, today announced the elevation of Anurag Ramdasan to Partner and the appointment of Nruthya Madappa as Principal. Richard Pinto, Yash Baid, and Ashwini Thulsaram were also elevated to Principals in addition to their roles as heads of functions within the firm.

Pranav Pai, Founding Partner and Chief Investment Officer said, “These elevations in the team holds these young professionals as exemplars of the transformation that the startup ecosystem is leading in India.”

This elevation makes Anurag one of the youngest non-founding partners of an Indian venture capital firm.

Nruthya Madappa joined 3one4 Capital as Principal and Head of Growth and Capital Development. In addition to supporting investments, topline and capital growth for the portfolio at 3one4 Capital, Nruthya works closely with global institutional and strategic investors to help drive the growth of the Indian startup ecosystem.

Richard Pinto (Head of Portfolio Management and Finance), Yash Baid (Head of Research), and Ashwini Thulsaram (Head of Governance and Business Integrity) were also elevated to Principals. Having spent several years at the firm, each team lead will now deepen their portfolio support functions.

3one4 Capital currently oversees a corpus of Rs 1800 crore (+U$240 million) and has built a top tier portfolio of 70+ investments across the consumer, enterprise technology, fintech, digital media, and deep tech landscape. Its portfolio companies include Licious, Open, DarwinBox, Jupiter, Betterplace, Koo, Dozee, and Breathe Well-Being.

The firm is founded by Pranav Pai and Siddarth Pai.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday,August 23, 2021, 12:33 PM IST