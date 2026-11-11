EAAA India Alternatives Q2 Results: Net Profit Rises 27% To ₹88 Crore In First Earnings Announcement Since Stock Market Listing

EAAA India Alternatives |

New Delhi, Nov 11: EAAA India Alternatives Ltd, an arm of Edelweiss Financial Services, on Wednesday reported a 27 per cent increase in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 88 crore for the September quarter.

The company's latest financial results are its first quarterly earnings announcement since its listing on the stock exchanges earlier this month.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 69.43 crore a year ago.

Total income during the quarter rose 14 per cent to Rs 280 crore in the July-September quarter, compared with Rs 246 crore in the year-ago period, as per a regulatory filing.

The company's fee-paying assets under management (FPAUM) increased 28 per cent to Rs 49,164 crore as of September 30, 2026, from Rs 38,552 crore a year earlier.

For the first half of FY27, PAT grew 35 per cent to Rs 169 crore, while total income increased 35 per cent to Rs 616 crore.

Management and advisory fees increased 24 per cent to Rs 333 crore during the April-September period.

On the business front, the company acquired two operational toll road assets in Tamil Nadu under the National Highways Authority of India's (NHAI) TOT Bundle 19. It also acquired a Grade A commercial office asset with around 95 per cent occupancy.

Its special situations and performing credit strategy invested in Cyient Semiconductors, while portfolio company Rentomojo completed its public market listing.

EAAA India Alternatives made its stock market debut following an initial public offering (IPO) through an offer for sale worth Rs 1,200 crore. The issue was subscribed 4.17 times.

"This is our first quarterly results announcement following our listing on the Indian stock exchanges," said Amit Agarwal, Chief Executive Officer, EAAA India Alternatives.

"Our focus remains on sustained FPAUM growth, consistent performance of our funds and value creation for all stakeholders over the long term," he added.

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