EAAA India Alternatives IPO Listing, Edelweiss Arm Makes Muted Debut At ₹1,673, Shares Rise Further In Early Trade

EAAA India Alternatives |

Mumbai: EAAA India Alternatives Ltd, backed by Edelweiss Financial Services, made a modest stock market debut on Monday, November 2, listing at a premium of less than 1 per cent over its initial public offering (IPO) price of ₹1,665 per share. The company's shares opened at ₹1,673 on the BSE, reflecting a gain of 0.48 per cent. On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the stock debuted at ₹1,675.50, a premium of 0.63 per cent.

Shares Gain

Following the subdued listing, EAAA India Alternatives shares moved higher during early trading. On the BSE, the stock reached ₹1,685.35, representing a gain of 1.22 per cent over the IPO price. Similarly, shares climbed to ₹1,691.70 on the NSE, marking a 1.57 per cent premium. The company's market capitalisation stood at ₹10,900.87 crore following its stock market debut.

IPO Subscription

The EAAA India Alternatives IPO attracted healthy investor interest during its subscription period. The public issue was subscribed 5.25 times on the final day of bidding last Wednesday. The company had set its IPO price band between ₹1,585 and ₹1,665 per equity share. At the upper price band, the company's valuation was estimated at approximately ₹10,765 crore.

Offer Structure

The IPO consisted entirely of an Offer for Sale (OFS) by the Edelweiss Group, without any fresh share issuance. Consequently, the proceeds from the public offering will go to the selling shareholders rather than the company. The listing provides investors with an opportunity to participate in India's alternative investment management industry.

Business Operations

Established in 2008, EAAA India Alternatives operates as an alternative investment management platform. The company manages long-term capital across infrastructure, commercial real estate and private credit investments. It maintains operations across Mumbai, Delhi, GIFT City and Singapore. The stock's modest listing premium indicates a cautious initial market response despite strong IPO subscription demand.