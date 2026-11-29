E2E Networks Bags ₹136 Crore International Order, AI Cloud Computing Business Gets Major Boost | File Pic

Mumbai: E2E Networks Limited has secured an international order worth $14.63 million, approximately ₹136 crore, from an artificial intelligence (AI) foundation model developer for providing GPU cloud computing and related services.

The company announced the development in a regulatory filing with the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE on Saturday, November 28, 2026.

The agreement carries a total committed value of ₹136 crore and will be executed over a period of 36 months.

Three-Year Agreement

Under the agreement, E2E Networks will provide GPU-based cloud computing infrastructure and related services to the international client.

However, the company has not disclosed the identity of the AI foundation model developer or the detailed commercial terms of the agreement.

The three-year contract provides the company with greater business visibility in the rapidly evolving AI infrastructure and cloud computing segment.

Growing AI Opportunities

The order highlights business opportunities for Indian cloud computing companies catering to international AI developers.

Graphics processing units (GPUs) play a crucial role in training and deploying advanced AI models, which require substantial computing power to process large volumes of data and perform complex operations.

The increasing adoption of generative AI and large language models is driving demand for high-performance computing infrastructure globally.

The international contract could help E2E Networks strengthen its presence in the AI-focused cloud services market and expand its global customer base.

No Related Party Transaction

According to the regulatory disclosure on page two of the filing, the company confirmed that neither its promoters, promoter group nor group companies have any interest in the entity awarding the contract.

E2E Networks also clarified that the agreement does not fall under related party transactions.

The company made the disclosure under Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements Regulations, 2015.

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While the order represents a significant business opportunity, the company has not disclosed its expected profitability, payment schedule or the timeline for recognising revenue from the contract.

The agreement marks another development in the expanding commercial landscape for AI computing infrastructure and specialised cloud services.

Disclaimer: This article is based on E2E Networks’ exchange filing and is intended for informational purposes only, not as investment advice.

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