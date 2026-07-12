E20 Fuel Row Intensifies, Vlogger Saurabh Joshi Alleges Sharp Mileage Drop As Political Debate Grows

A social media post featuring vlogger Saurabh Joshi and comments from former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has reignited the debate over E20 petrol. (AI Image) |

New Delhi: The debate over E20 petrol has resurfaced after a social media post featuring popular vlogger Saurabh Joshi and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal went viral. The post claims that several vehicle owners are facing a sharp drop in fuel efficiency after switching to E20 petrol.

In the video shared on social media, Saurabh Joshi is heard saying that the mileage of his vehicle has fallen from around 17 kmpl to 9 kmpl and later to nearly 5 kmpl. Another vehicle owner is also seen telling Kejriwal that the car's mileage has "finished."

"Hamari gaadi ki mileage 17 se seedhe 9 ki. Aur aaj 5 ki ho gayi"



Vlogger Saurabh Joshi claims his car mileage has dropped by less than half. https://t.co/9tJBmzuu2F pic.twitter.com/Pmu3VaaDlv — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) July 12, 2026

Kejriwal Raises Questions

Sharing the video, Kejriwal claimed that he recently spoke to car mechanics and vehicle owners in Delhi who allegedly reported long queues of vehicles with problems linked to E20 fuel. He also alleged that many owners were unhappy because their vehicles were delivering much lower mileage than before.

In his post, Kejriwal criticised the Centre's ethanol-blended fuel policy and urged the government to stop "forcing E20" on consumers. He further alleged that television interviews and press conferences could not change the reality being experienced by vehicle owners.

"Mileage khatm Hai Ji," says a car owner to former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal



Why are no other opposition leader talking about this? Also, car mechanics are showing more spine than top automobile executive who were forced to lie on Ethanol. https://t.co/YhBeaF5CLN — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) July 12, 2026

Claims Yet To Be Verified

The claims made in the social media post have not been independently verified. Neither the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas nor oil marketing companies had issued any immediate response to the specific allegations at the time of writing.

Read Also Nitin Gadkari Defends E20 Fuel Policy, Challenges Critics To Show Vehicle Damage

The Government of India has been promoting E20 petrol—containing up to 20 per cent ethanol—as part of its strategy to reduce crude oil imports, lower carbon emissions and support domestic ethanol production. Automobile manufacturers have also introduced E20-compatible vehicles in line with the government's roadmap.

Experts have previously said that E20-compatible vehicles are designed to run on the higher ethanol blend, while owners of older vehicles are advised to follow manufacturer recommendations regarding fuel compatibility. However, the latest viral claims have once again brought the impact of E20 fuel on vehicle performance into public discussion.