E10 Petrol May Return As Centre Explores Premium Fuel Options Amid E20 Concerns

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The Centre is examining the possibility of bringing E10 petrol back to the Indian market as concerns over E20 fuel continue to grow among vehicle owners.

According to a report by Mint, one option under discussion is to sell branded premium petrol, including XP95, Speed and Power95, in an E10 formulation.

The proposal is being discussed by the Union Petroleum Ministry with state-owned oil marketing companies Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum.

If approved, the move could allow oil companies to offer E10 without creating separate storage and dispensing infrastructure at fuel stations.

E10 Option for Older Vehicles

Consumer concerns about E20 petrol have largely centred on its impact on older vehicles and fuel efficiency. While the government and oil companies have maintained that E20 meets quality and safety standards, demand for an E10 alternative has increased.

Officials and industry sources cited by Mint said the government is assessing whether E10 should be available as regular petrol at a lower price or as premium fuel with higher octane levels. Offering 95-octane petrol in an E10 blend is among the options being considered.

The discussions are still at an early stage, and no final decision has been taken.

Government Highlights E20 Benefits

Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari recently told Parliament that E20 can reduce vehicle fuel efficiency by around 2% to 6%, depending on the vehicle's category and age. However, he said durability tests and on-road evaluations had not detected engine failures caused by E20.

Gadkari also said E20 offers benefits including improved acceleration and ride quality, along with approximately 30% lower carbon emissions compared with E10.

The proposed E10 option could therefore provide consumers with greater choice, particularly owners of older petrol vehicles, while allowing the government to continue pursuing its ethanol-blending targets.