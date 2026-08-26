E20 Fuel Row: Goa Motorists Flag Lower Mileage, Higher Costs At Kejriwal Town Hall | VIDEO | IANS

Concerns over lower mileage, rising fuel expenses and possible damage to vehicle components took centre stage at an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) town hall in Goa on Tuesday, where motorists and professionals shared their experiences following the rollout of E20 petrol.

AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal described the rollout as “forced” and said Goa was among the states most affected because of its high density of vehicle ownership. Citing figures, he said about 87% of families in the state own a two-wheeler and more than 47% own a four-wheeler, which he said was much higher than the national average.

Motorists Flag Mileage, Engine Trouble

Mechanical engineer Arif Ahmed brought a motorcycle throttle body onto the dais to demonstrate what he said was one of the components being affected after the transition to E20 petrol. Ahmed, who runs a superbike workshop in Benaulim, said several customers had reported problems with their motorcycles since the fuel was introduced.

Goa: AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal says, "... If BJP loses just once in Goa and Uttar Pradesh, I am telling you, the results will come out on March 10th, and by March 15th, E20 fuel will be rolled back. In Goa, 87% of people are currently troubled because of E20. 87% of… pic.twitter.com/5kdDeYngAw — IANS (@ians_india) August 25, 2026

“We are seeing a lot of issues in this component [throttle body] since the transition to E20 petrol. It seems to impact the injectors and rubber O-rings inside... and leads to accumulation of a white powder,” Ahmed said.

He also highlighted a problem he said was particularly relevant in Goa, where many residents work on cruises and remain away for months, Indian Express reports.

“In Goa, many people work on cruises and are away for six months. By the time they return, the ethanol in fuel has separated from the petrol, which then severely impacts the engine,” he said.

The accounts presented at the town hall put the spotlight on the everyday cost of the fuel transition. For vehicle owners, the debate is not merely about ethanol-blending targets but about whether their vehicles are delivering the same mileage and reliability as before.

Kejriwal claimed that testimonies from people across the country suggested vehicle mileage had fallen by 30% to 40%, while engines were also suffering extensive damage because of ethanol-blended fuel.

Delivery Worker Counts The Cost

Among those sharing their experiences was Munir Chauhan, a food delivery agent from Azamgarh in Uttar Pradesh, who said he had taken a day off work to attend the town hall.

“The average [mileage] of my motorcycle has come down from 60 km per litre to 45-50 km per litre in the last few months. I have to work 13-14 hours a day, since a part of my savings now goes towards fuel expenses due to the reduced mileage caused by E20. The motorcycle also moves haltingly now,” Chauhan said.

His account illustrated how even a relatively small change in fuel efficiency can affect workers who depend on their vehicles for their livelihood. For delivery workers spending long hours on the road, higher running costs can directly eat into daily earnings and savings.

Civil engineer Cedric Lobo cited the experience of a relative who uses her vehicle to commute to work and take her children to school every day.

“Her fuel cost has gone up to ₹6,000 from ₹4,500-5,000 earlier. So, there has definitely been a reduction in the mileage,” Lobo said.

Kejriwal Questions Pre-2023 Compatibility

Kejriwal said he had written to 29 automobile manufacturers seeking clarity on whether vehicles manufactured before 2023 were compliant with E20 fuel.

According to Kejriwal, officials from nine companies responded and claimed “off the record” that E20 could be dangerous for vehicles that were not compatible with the fuel.

“They cannot speak openly. If they do, they will face raids from ED, CBI, Income Tax...” Kejriwal said.

The former Delhi Chief Minister also referred to a study by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), which he said had highlighted concerns about E20. He alleged that the government subsequently put pressure on SIAM and that the report was withdrawn after it had entered the public domain and circulated on social media.

The claims raise questions about transparency surrounding the transition, particularly for owners of older vehicles. However, the assertions about automobile manufacturers and the SIAM report were made by Kejriwal at the town hall.

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Sugar Prices Enter E20 Debate

Kejriwal also sought to broaden the debate beyond motorists, raising concerns over what he described as the diversion of sugarcane towards ethanol production.

He claimed the diversion had created a shortage of sugar for Indians and increased dependence on imports. Such dependence, he said, could put pressure on the country’s foreign exchange reserves.

“The price of sugar has increased by ₹30 per kg in one month,” Kejriwal said.

The town hall ultimately brought together two strands of criticism of the E20 rollout: concerns from vehicle owners about mileage and maintenance costs, and Kejriwal’s wider questions about the economic impact of using sugarcane for ethanol production. The testimonies presented in Goa showed why the policy is becoming an immediate pocketbook issue for some motorists, even as several of the broader claims made at the event would require independent verification.