E-way bill generation for GST recovers in November to hit 80.69 mn

E-way bills track goods which are transported within or between states. |

In the past two years, GST evasion has dented the India's tax kitty by more than Rs 55,000 crore, and measures are being put in place to create a watertight system to counter it. Electronic documents are also being used to track goods being moved around between cities, to amp up GST collection. For the month of November, the volume of e-way bills generated has recovered to 80.69 million after hitting a three-month low of 76.88 million.

The drop in e-way bill generation for October was probably because of holidays during the festival season, even though it had hit a record-high of 84.03 million in September.

November 2022 numbers are also a major uptick from 61.15 million e-way bills generated in the same period last year. The electronic bill is mandatory for transportion of goods worth more than Rs 50,000. Economic activity driven by domestic trade is reflected from e-way bill generation.