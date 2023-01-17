E-wallet Paytm buys back 8,50,000 of its own share for Rs 533.30 each

Image credit: Wikipedia (Representative)

According to a regulatory filing, e-payment firm Paytm has bought back 8,50,000 of its shares for an acquisition rate of Rs 533.30 per unit.

So far Paytm has acquired 93,68,646 of its shares through the buyback method.

