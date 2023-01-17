e-Paper Get App
E-wallet Paytm buys back 8,50,000 of its own share for Rs 533.30 each

This takes shares acquired by Paytm via buybacks to 93,68,646.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, January 17, 2023, 06:30 PM IST
Image credit: Wikipedia (Representative)
According to a regulatory filing, e-payment firm Paytm has bought back 8,50,000 of its shares for an acquisition rate of Rs 533.30 per unit.

So far Paytm has acquired 93,68,646 of its shares through the buyback method.

