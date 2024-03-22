E-Summit'24 Created Impact At Its Best |

Entrepreneurship is the blood of a nation's thriving economy and to fulfill the mission of creating job creators, by connecting today’s leaders to tomorrow’s innovators, the Entrepreneurship Cell of IIT Bombay is bringing to you their annual flagship conclave, E-Summit'24, the Nexus of Ingenuity, on the 3rd and 4th of February. E-Cell IIT Bombay created the most astonishing impact in the startup ecosystem by on spot funding 5 out of 7 startups in its flagship initiative E-Summit’24.

For burgeoning startups, accessing funding can be a daunting task. Addressing this challenge head-on, E-Cell IIT Bombay proudly presented the milestone 10th edition of The Ten-Minute Million (TTMM). This groundbreaking event offers a unique opportunity for emerging startup founders to pitch their ventures directly to a panel of 16 distinguished investors and an engaged audience, vying for a chance to secure funding of up to INR 2.4 million through a concise, impactful 10-minute presentation. Makesense, Hoora Technologies, Roadbounce, Xade Finance and Wakao Foods received the funding on the spot from the esteemed investors.

With over 80+ speaker sessions from the biggest names in the industry including

Bhavish Aggarwal, Founder & CEO of Ola Cabs & an IITB Alumni

Rajat Sharma, Chairman & Editor in Chief of India TV.

⁠Niranjan Hiranandani, Founder & MD Hiranandani Group

Abhi & Niyu, Forbes 30 under 30 content creators

Sanjeev Kapoor, Celebrity Chef and Entrepreneur

Raghav Bahl, Founder of The Quint & Network 18

alongside many other prominent personalities.

IIT Bombay E-Summit 2024 is Presented By Westbridge Capital, Co-Presented By Bank of Baroda, In Association With Union Bank, Platinum Sponsor JP Morgan Chase & Co., In Association With Canara Bank, Knowledge Partner RBIH, Higher Education Partner Catamount Labs, Global Connectivity Partner WTC Mumbai and Media Partner Brand Surge

The TTMM was live streamed on OTT Play platform for viewers all across India to view the magnificent event.



