E-learning skill platform Conker World raises $300k pre-Seed funding

Conker World, E-learning skill platform launched by YouTuber Arvind Arora aka A2 Motivation, recently announced that they have raised a pre-Seed round funding of $300k by Founders, CXOs and Digital Content Creators.

The E-learning platform secured a pre-Seed round funding from investors like Anand Prakash and Pulkit Jain (Vedantu), Rahul Saria (Nimble Growth), Kamlesh Bhagat and Anand Poste (Jobs Capital), Prashant Choudhary (Click Orchid) Tarun Saini (Vidyakul), Soveet Gupta (Udyan Tea), Ranveer Allahbadia aka BeerBiceps (Monk Entertainment, BigBrainCo and Level.Game), Neha Agrawal (Mathematically Inclined), Mahendra Dogney (Motivational Speaker), Himanshi Singh (Let's Learn) and Viraj Sheth (Monk Entertainment).

What will funds be used for?

The platform aims to use these funds for product development, content creation, launching new courses and strengthening their team in order to provide exceptional services for their students.

Who are the founders?

Focusing on holistic growth by understanding the demography and free-of-cost courses like English and communication and writing skills are some of their priorities which are also available in vernacular languages, it said in a press statement. Conker has also tied-up with NGOs who work for child development to provide free programs and assist them as they fly high towards their desired goals.

“We wish to bring a revolution in the skilling space by targeting 90 percent of the vernacular speaking audience in India and making them self-sustainable and contributing towards the gig economy and making them job ready. Not every person gains an opportunity to get into the Top tier schools; we need to create micro entrepreneurs and jobs”, said Arvind Arora aka A2 Motivation, Co-Founder, Conker World.

“The power of influencers is immense in a populated and one of the youngest countries like India. Converting this audience into a relevant business revenue model is the key. I see a great opportunity in terms of Ed-tech and Ad-tech playing out with this model. It’s a big data game”, said Rahul Saria- Angel Investor and Co-Founder of Nimble Growth.

Published on: Thursday, March 31, 2022, 04:24 PM IST