 E-Commerce Firm Amazon Plans To Open Two New Dark Stores Every Day, Taking The Total Count To Over 300 By Year-End
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessE-Commerce Firm Amazon Plans To Open Two New Dark Stores Every Day, Taking The Total Count To Over 300 By Year-End

E-Commerce Firm Amazon Plans To Open Two New Dark Stores Every Day, Taking The Total Count To Over 300 By Year-End

E-commerce firm Amazon plans to be aggressive in the quick-commerce business, Amazon Now, with plans to open two new dark stores every day and take the total count to over 300 by year-end, the company said. This rapid scale-up reflects our commitment to serving more neighbourhoods with the speed and selection customers expect from Amazon - from essentials in minutes through Amazon Now.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, December 02, 2025, 09:21 AM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: E-commerce firm Amazon plans to be aggressive in the quick-commerce business, Amazon Now, with plans to open two new dark stores every day and take the total count to over 300 by year-end, the company said on Monday.The company plans to deepen penetration in Bengaluru, Delhi and Mumbai to step up competition with rival Flipkart and incumbents like Blinkit, Zepto, Instamart etc.

Read Also
Amazon Black Friday Sale 2025: iPhone 16 At ₹ 62,900, OnePlus Nord 5 Price Cuts As Well
article-image

"We're excited to see customer response to Amazon Now and have accelerated our expansion plans. We will end the year at well over 300 micro-fulfillment centres and are not slowing down - opening two such centres a day across Bengaluru, Delhi and Mumbai," Amazon India, Country Manager, Samir Kumar said in a statement.Amazon Now is estimated to have around 250 fulfillment centres at present.

"This rapid scale-up reflects our commitment to serving more neighbourhoods with the speed and selection customers expect from Amazon - from essentials in minutes through Amazon Now and a broader selection with deliveries in a few hours, the same day or next day," Kumar said.Amazon Now at present promises to deliver essentials in minutes, full grocery assortment and additional 40,000 items in hours, over a million items same day, and another 4 million the next day. 

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

FPJ Shorts
2016 Gadchiroli Arson Case: SC Demands Improved Virtual Conferencing In Surendra Gadling's Trial
2016 Gadchiroli Arson Case: SC Demands Improved Virtual Conferencing In Surendra Gadling's Trial
NTPC Announces Transferring Kerandari Coal Mine To Wholly-Owned Subsidiary As Part Of An Agreement
NTPC Announces Transferring Kerandari Coal Mine To Wholly-Owned Subsidiary As Part Of An Agreement
J&K: CBI Arrests Shafat Ahmad Shungloo In 1989 Rubaiya Sayeed Kidnapping Case After 36 Years
J&K: CBI Arrests Shafat Ahmad Shungloo In 1989 Rubaiya Sayeed Kidnapping Case After 36 Years
Stainless Steel Maker Jindal Stainless Launches Programme That Allows Retailers & Fabricators To Verify Product Authenticity
Stainless Steel Maker Jindal Stainless Launches Programme That Allows Retailers & Fabricators To Verify Product Authenticity

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

NTPC Announces Transferring Kerandari Coal Mine To Wholly-Owned Subsidiary As Part Of An Agreement

NTPC Announces Transferring Kerandari Coal Mine To Wholly-Owned Subsidiary As Part Of An Agreement

Stainless Steel Maker Jindal Stainless Launches Programme That Allows Retailers & Fabricators To...

Stainless Steel Maker Jindal Stainless Launches Programme That Allows Retailers & Fabricators To...

GST Collections At The Bottom Of The Barrel To ₹1.70 Lakh Crore, Shooting Up Slowly On Lowered...

GST Collections At The Bottom Of The Barrel To ₹1.70 Lakh Crore, Shooting Up Slowly On Lowered...

Companies With 'Gas Guzzlers' Trying To Set Up Wrong Narrative Against Small Cars: Maruti Suzuki

Companies With 'Gas Guzzlers' Trying To Set Up Wrong Narrative Against Small Cars: Maruti Suzuki

'No Proposal On Merger Or Consolidation Of Public Sector Banks Is Under Consideration Of The...

'No Proposal On Merger Or Consolidation Of Public Sector Banks Is Under Consideration Of The...