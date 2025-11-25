Telangana CM Revanth Reddy To Pave Way For Selling Products Made By Women, Amazon On Board, International Market Exposure On The Horizon

File Image |

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday said his government is in talks with e-commerce giant Amazon to sell products made by women of the state so as to reach international markets.Addressing a rally after inaugurating a centralised mid-day meal kitchen to be run by Akshaya Patra Foundation at Kodangal, Reddy said the state government has plans to transform the CM's assembly segment into an educational hub in 16 months.

According to him, the Congress government has allotted solar power plants and purchased buses for the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation under a lease model, to make them (women) richer."We have set up stalls at Hitec City Shilparamam (in Hyderabad) to enable women to market the products they make. We are holding discussions with Amazon to sell the products made by women folks in the international market," he said.

As children's education changes the lives of parents, breakfast is being served to 28,000 students across 312 government schools, through the Akshaya Patra Foundation, in the Kodangal constituency, the CM said.Reddy noted that plans are underway to connect Kodangala through railways soon.

