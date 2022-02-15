E-commerce aggregator SustainKart acquires homecare brand FromVedas

E-commerce marketplace, SustainKart announced theacquisition of a homecare brand, FromVedas. It has recently raised its pre-Seed round and aims to acquire Seed-stage digital consumer first brands and help them scale up their business.

SustainKart will invest in marketing support and strategic celebrity partnerships to promote these brands across the board. The e-commerce aggregator has registered its 1,00,000 orders in January 2022, it said in a press statement.

With more and more brands taking the eco-friendly route, the household cleaning industry in India is estimated to be worth $40 billion by the year 2025. FromVedas was founded in 2021 by Nadendla Vedashree. The brand was conceptualized to make the Indian cleaning market more environmentally friendly. They have a vast array of products, including floor cleaners, air fresheners, fabric conditioners, dishwashing liquids, hand wash liquids, entirely made from organic oils, vegetable extracted colours, and pure natural fragrances.

“Sustainable lifestyle changes are the only beginning of a brighter and healthier future. We at SustainKart are proud to announce our first acquisition, Vedashree, the founder of FromVedas, will further amplify the mission of reducing every household’s carbon footprint. We also have plans to acquire over ten conscious D2C brands this year”, said Kanthi Dutt, Founder and CEO of SustainKart.

“What intrigued me more is that it is an all-woman employed organization led by a woman founder. FromVedas takes inspiration from the ancient formulas and formulates new-gen concoctions. They take pride in making activated charcoal only from coconut shells, and the packaging is largely sustainable.”, said Shilpa Reddy, Co-Founder, SustainKart.

SustainKart has gained immense interest from the investor network due to its celebrity-led acquisition vertical. Bahram Vakil, Founder & Senior Partner – AZB & Partners, Anvita Varshney, ex COO – Naspers, amongst other HNIs, have invested in SustainKart earlier.

FromVedas was also awarded the “Best Emerging Eco-friendly Brand” by Times Business Awards in the same year it started its operations.

Published on: Tuesday, February 15, 2022, 01:13 PM IST