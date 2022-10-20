E-bike maker Vaan Moto opens first showroom in Mumbai

UrbanSport and UrbanSport Pro (limited edition) |

Mumbai: E-mobility start-up Vaan Electric Moto Pvt Ltd opened its first e-bicycle showroom at Atria Mall in Worli.

Vaan launched two e-bicycle models – UrbanSport and UrbanSport Pro (limited edition). The e-bikes are priced from 62,999 rupees onwards.

The e-bikes feature a unisex compact frame, 20-inch wheels, detachable batteries, and indicator lighting. These bicycles can operate in three modes -- normal pedalling, pedal-assist mode, and throttle mode.

The company is in the process of raising $7-8 million in order to expand its product range and dealership network over the next 18 months. The exclusive e-bike lounge plus showroom is part of its expansion plans.

"Vaan aims to be a premium lifestyle e-mobility brand from India," Jithu Sukumaran Nair, CEO and Founder of Vaan, said.

In the next three months, the company plans to launch in Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Pune. “Our plant in Kochi can assemble 2,000 e-bikes a month, and we are initially targeting sales of 8,000 to 10,000 e-bikes a year," he said.

Vaan has partnered with Benelli of Italy and Kiska of KTM from Austria to design the electric bicycles, where Benelli supplies components, and Kiska helps with the branding.

As part of the company's efforts to make its presence stronger, Vaan has signed a dealership pact with Cosmos Sports for setting up nine showrooms and service centres across Kerala and made arrangements to deploy e-bikes in five-star hotels and resorts in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Puducherry, and Andaman.

The company has also tied up with Casino Group Hotels, Mahindra Holidays, Le Leela, and Zuri Resorts and talk are in progress with Niraamaya Group.

Nair also said the company has already retailed 325 e-bikes in the southern market since its entry in December last year, and it expects to clock sales of 100 units per month from cities like Mumbai.

Vaan will have a presence across 14-15 states, covering more than 120 dealers and 4 exclusive showrooms, by March 2024.