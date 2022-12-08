Dyson's insanely priced headphones at Rs 78,000 come with an air purifier

Dyson launches noise cancelation headphones for Rs 78,000 | Dyson

Singapore-based Dyson, which is well known for its expensive vacuum cleaners, launched a new pair of noise-canceling headphones with a detachable air purifier for approximately Rs 78,000 ($949). The headphones also come with full-spectrum audio support and 50-hour battery life.

At this cost, Dyson Zone is more expensive than its other wireless headphones like Bose 700 which costs Rs 34,500 or Apple Airpods max which cost Rs 59,900 or Sony WH-1000XM5 that costs Rs 29,990.

The headphones are expected to be launched in 2023 and will go on sale in China next month but it will go on sale in the US, UK, Hong Kong SAR and Singapore in March 2023. The headphones are expected to make their debut in India in the first quarter of next year.

Detachable air purifier

The main highlight of the new Dyson headphones is the detachable visor for the nose and mouth that works as an air purifier. This mechanism uses power from the headphones itself and comes with a large battery. The filters used in the headphones are expected to last up to 12 months, depending on the location.

The detachable air purifier also has an auto mode that detects the user's activity and adjusts the purified airflow. It also has a conversation mode that gets activated when the purifier is slid to the side, which stops the purification and the music.

This detachable visor uses compressors and dual-layer filters that, according to the company, will capture 99 per cent particle pollution, which includes pollutants as small as 0.1 microns and other harmful gases like NO2 and SO2. But this is not a replacement for a proper mask, as it does not have an airtight seal and may not offer adequate protection against airborne viruses and bacteria.

Features of Dyson headphones

In terms of battery life, it has 50 hours of playback on one charge and will function for 4 hours with the air purifier on. The headphones have a USB-C charging port and can be charged 100 per cent within three hours. According to the company, it sports 11 microphones to power its advanced Active Noise Cancellation (ANC). The headphones claim to be able to reduce ambient sounds by up to 38 dB and reproduce frequencies between 6Hz-21kHz, which is the audible sound spectrum for humans.

The company has designed the mechanical system, 40 mm neodymium speaker drivers, materials, and acoustics to minimise any distortion.

The headphones also have ultra-low distortion levels along with EQ options, clear voice calls, and a comfortable design.

MyDyson App

You can also use the MyDyson app to track NO2 levels and other environmental noise levels. You can also control the Dyson Zone's audio, noise cancellation, and adjust airflow speed.