Dubai Hosts the 23rd Asian Orthopaedic Association Congress

Dubai, UAE – The 23rd Asian Orthopedic Association Conference, hosted by the Emirates International Orthopedic Association, kicks off in Dubai on the 27th of February, 2024 with 800 orthopaedic doctors from 23 countries at the Festival Intercontinental Hotel. Info Plus Events organised the Conference.

Dr Saeed Al-Thani, Consultant Orthopedic Surgeon, and Chairman of the Conference emphasised the conference’s significance for orthopaedic doctors. It gathered international experts to discuss the latest methods in orthopaedic diseases and surgeries, particularly with integrating artificial intelligence and robotics.

The event also reviewed global innovations and scientific research from the past year. Dr. Al-Thani highlighted that the conference serves as a platform for doctors to connect with their counterparts from other participating countries.

At the conference, Dr. Saeed Al-Thani, the Conference President, highlighted significant statistics. The event featured 219 local and regional speakers, 78 scientific sessions, and a total of 257 lectures. Additionally, there were 158 research papers and two preceding workshops.

Dr. Al-Thani emphasised the impact of UAE-hosted medical conferences, particularly in Dubai. These conferences contribute to the development and efficiency of national doctors, providing them with valuable scientific and practical expertise.The specialised conference witnessed extensive attendance from countries across the region.

