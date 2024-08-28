Dua Lipa Mumbai Concert: Zomato Launches ‘Book Now, Sell Anytime’ Feature For Ticket Resale; Here’s How It Works |

The online food delivery giant, Zomato is making a splash in the entertainment sector ahead of the pop sensation Dua Lipa concert at Mumbai. She is making her way back to India this November, headlining the second edition of the Zomato Feeding India Concert (ZFIC).

The event is scheduled for November 30 at Mumbai’s MMRDA Grounds in Bandra Kurla Complex.

As the excitement stirs, fans are gearing up to book their tickets, with many anxiously awaiting the official rates. Following this, the company is introducing a new feature called 'Book Now, Sell Anytime.' This new feature will be launched on September 30.

Zomato boss Deepinder Goyal taking to the social media platform X, formerly Twitter, said, "Pre-sale for the Zomato Feeding India Concert with @DUALIPA goes live NOW for all HSBC card holders. Good time to reconnect or make friends with HSBC card holders."

"Lastly, an important feature update on the Zomato ticketing platform – we’ve now got you covered in case your plans change after purchasing the tickets. Customers can now sell their purchased tickets anytime on the @zomato app! We’ve introduced a first-of-its-kind, ‘Book Now, Sell Anytime’ feature in India to enhance customer experience and support the live ticketing industry," he added.

How 'Book Now, Sell Anytime' Works

Users who have purchased the tickets for the concert can list them for resale on the app at any time. The user will have the option to set the resale price either higher or lower than the original purchase price, but there is a certain limit, that is, tickets can't be resold for more than twice the current phase price.

Moreover, once a ticket is resold, Zomato cancels the original ticket and issues a new one to the buyer. Customers can only buy and list up to 10 tickets per category.

Zeenah Vilcassim, the CEO Zomato Live Entertainment, on the platform LinkedIn wrote, "We get it - plans change! At Zomato we want to make it as easy as possible to book a ticket to an event, as early as possible, without having to worry about anything else. This is precisely why we built our own ‘Book Now, Sell Anytime’ feature – a first of its kind by an Indian ticketing platform. Now you can book tickets and sell them at a later date via the Zomato app for any price (capped at the organisers discretion)."

"We hope this new feature empowers all our customers and removes any second-guessing about being able to book tickets in advance to events they love. The feature will go live on the Zomato app a couple weeks before the Zomato Feeding India Concert. This is another step towards building a truly customer-first platform and growing this industry in India," she added.