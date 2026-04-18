Dredging Corporation Of India Signs ₹2,157.07 Crore Fuel Supply MoU With IOCL

Dredging Corporation of India Limited has signed a fuel supply agreement worth Rs 2,157.07 crore with Indian Oil Corporation on April 16, 2026. |

New Delhi: In the middle of global energy uncertainty, Dredging Corporation of India has locked in a long-term fuel supply deal to keep its operations running smoothly.

Secures Long-Term Supply

Dredging Corporation of India Limited has entered into a five-year Memorandum of Understanding with Indian Oil Corporation Limited, valued at Rs 2,157.07 crore. The agreement ensures a steady fuel supply for the company’s dredging fleet, which is critical for maintaining uninterrupted maritime operations. This move comes at a time when energy markets remain volatile, making long-term supply arrangements increasingly important for operational stability.

Strengthens Operational Readiness

The fuel supply agreement directly supports DCI’s nationwide dredging activities, which play a vital role in maintaining port channels and supporting maritime infrastructure. By securing consistent fuel access, the company is better positioned to deliver services across multiple projects without disruption. The deal also highlights a proactive approach to managing operational risks linked to fuel availability.

Leadership Drives Partnership

The agreement was formalized on April 16, 2026, in the presence of senior leadership from both organizations. DCI was represented by the Managing Director and CEO, Capt. S. Divakar, along with key executives, while IOCL officials included senior leaders from institutional business divisions. The MoU was signed by B. Durga Prasad Babu for DCI and Nishant Gulati for IOCL, reflecting coordinated efforts at the leadership level to strengthen the partnership.

Reinforces Strategic Ties

This agreement builds on the long-standing relationship between DCI and IOCL, reinforcing mutual commitment to operational excellence and reliability. The partnership is designed not just as a supply contract but as a strategic collaboration to support India’s maritime infrastructure needs. It ensures that dredging services for ports and national projects continue without interruption, even during uncertain energy conditions.

Supports Infrastructure Goals

The collaboration underscores the broader role of public sector enterprises in stabilizing key sectors of the economy. By ensuring fuel security for critical operations, the agreement contributes to efficiency in port management and infrastructure development. It also reflects how coordinated efforts between major state-owned entities can help navigate global disruptions while maintaining domestic growth momentum.

The agreement positions Dredging Corporation of India to operate with greater certainty, reinforcing its ability to support the country’s maritime infrastructure amid evolving energy challenges.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the contents of the company’s official press release dated April 16, 2026. It does not include external sources or independent verification.