Dredging Corporation Of India Signs MoU With Colombo Dockyard To Boost India–Sri Lanka Maritime Collaboration

Dredging Corporation of India Limited has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with Colombo Dockyard PLC on April 7, 2026, to collaborate on ship repair, maintenance, and shipbuilding projects. |

Colombo: Dredging Corporation of India Limited (DCIL) has taken a significant step toward regional maritime integration through a new partnership with Sri Lanka’s Colombo Dockyard PLC.

DCIL has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Colombo Dockyard PLC, marking a key milestone in strengthening maritime cooperation between India and Sri Lanka. The agreement brings together DCIL’s dredging fleet and operational expertise with Colombo Dockyard’s advanced ship repair and shipbuilding infrastructure. The collaboration is designed to deliver efficient and cost-effective solutions across vessel maintenance and construction activities.

Under the agreement, both companies will provide comprehensive ship repair and dry-docking services for DCIL’s fleet. The partnership also includes joint exploration of shipbuilding opportunities, particularly in specialized dredgers and offshore support vessels. This expansion into new areas is expected to enhance operational capabilities while diversifying service offerings across the maritime value chain.

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DCIL’s Managing Director and CEO, Captain S. Divakar, indicated that the collaboration supports the company’s focus on fleet modernization and regional expansion. He emphasized that working with Colombo Dockyard will improve lifecycle efficiency of vessels while opening opportunities in new segments. Meanwhile, Colombo Dockyard’s leadership highlighted that the partnership strengthens its position as a key maritime service provider in South Asia and enables technological exchange.

The partnership is expected to deepen maritime ties between India and Sri Lanka while contributing to a more resilient and sustainable regional maritime ecosystem. The MoU also includes provisions for technical collaboration and knowledge sharing, which are likely to enhance capabilities on both sides. The signing ceremony, attended by senior government and industry representatives, reflects the strategic importance of the alliance.

DCIL, backed by major Indian port authorities, continues to play a central role in the country’s maritime sector, while Colombo Dockyard brings strong regional expertise in shipbuilding and repair.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the company’s official press release and does not include independent verification or additional sources.