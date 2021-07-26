Draft e-commerce rules will disincentivise consumers, deterrent for industry growth, says IAMAI

The much talked about draft e-commerce rules will disincentivise consumers, according to the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI).

Mentioning that the proposed amendments to the Consumer Protection (E-Commerce) Rules 2020 is a deterrent for the growth of the industry, the IAMAI has suggested excluding the entire value chain from the ambit of e-commerce definition, clarifying the flash sale concept and confining the rules to protect the rights and interests of the consumers.

The association is of the view that although it supports government initiatives and regulatory interventions to protect consumer interests, the proposed amendments to the rules raise several concerns and ambiguities from an e-commerce business standpoint which are also likely to have unintended negative consequences for consumers.

It highlighted that the amendments seek to regulate the entire e-commerce supply chain, many elements of Platform to Business (P2B) and Business to Business (B2B) e-commerce which are beyond the remit of the parent Consumer Protection Act (CPA).