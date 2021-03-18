Dr. T.R. Paarivendhar inaugurates new facilities at SRM College of Agricultural Sciences

At the inauguration of the College Academic and Residential Buildings at SRM College of Agricultural Sciences located at Vendhar Nagar, Baburayanpettai, Maduranthagam Taluk, Chengalpattu District, the Founder Chancellor of SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST) and Member of Parliament, Dr. T.R. Paarivendhar said "Time has always shown us the way forward and that is how SRM College of Agricultural Sciences, the newest school to the SRMIST, came into being."

SRM College of Agricultural Sciences is located in a sprawling 180 acres with several facilities such as hostels, lab equipment, and so on. The inauguration was presided over by SRMIST’s Interim Vice Chancellor Dr. C. Muthamizhchelvan, Interim Registrar Dr. S. Ponnusamy, Dean of SRM College of Agricultural Sciences Dr. M. Chinnadurai and Associate Director (Campus Life) Dr. V. Thirumurugan.