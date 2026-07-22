Dr Reddy's Q1 FY27 Consolidated Profit Declines 69% To ₹443.5 Crore, Revenues Dip 6%

Mumbai: Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd on Wednesday reported a 69 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to ₹443.5 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2026, compared to ₹1,417.8 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Consolidated revenues for the quarter also decreased by 6 per cent to ₹8,070.5 crore from ₹8,545.2 crore year-on-year.
Financial Performance
Consolidated total income for Q1 FY27 stood at ₹8,454.5 crore, a 5.6 per cent decline from ₹8,916.3 crore in Q1 FY26. Total expenses, however, increased by 13.6 per cent to ₹7,902 crore from ₹6,957.6 crore in the year-ago period.
Segmental Revenue
Global Generics revenues decreased by 5 per cent year-on-year to ₹7,199.3 crore, while Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI) revenues grew by 4 per cent to ₹851.9 crore. Revenues from North America declined by 35 per cent to ₹2,204.8 crore.
Key Appointments
The company announced the appointment of Sridevi Khambhampaty as Global Head of Biologics and Senior Management Personnel, effective 22 July 2026. She will also be a member of the Management Council.
Auditor Appointment
Deloitte Haskins & Sells, LLP was approved as the Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm for auditing the financial statements for inclusion in the company's Annual Report on Form 20-F and reviewing interim financial statements to be filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Form 6-K.
Semaglutide Impact
The company noted an adverse impact of ₹239.7 crore provision towards inventory and associated costs related to semaglutide's active pharmaceutical ingredient (API), which resulted in a decrease in gross profit, EBITDA, and PBT margins by approximately 3 per cent.
Board Meeting Details
The Board Meeting commenced at 2:30 p.m. IST and concluded at 4:03 p.m. IST on 22 July 2026.
Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.